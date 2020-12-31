Report: Georgia Dems Running Out Of Money For Senate Races

The two Democratic Senate campaigns in Georgia are warning the national party that they’re quickly running out of funds and are unable to keep up with Republican spending ahead of that state’s January runoff elections.

NBC News obtained a memo Monday claiming that “outside GOP spending” has left them struggling to keep up and money isn’t flowing in from the national party fast enough to fight what they believe is an uphill battle to flip Georgia’s two Senate seats.

“Eight days out from Election Day in Georgia’s crucial Senate runoff races, Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are ‘sounding the alarm’ about their ability to keep pace with GOP spending, calling for a ‘significant increase’ in grassroots donations to prevent running out of money,” NBC News reports.

The two campaigns authored the memo jointly, according to the outlet, and it was signed by both Jon Ossoff’s and Raphael Warnock’s campaign managers.

“To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter — but we won’t be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall,” the pair said.- READ MORE

