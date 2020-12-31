“Don’t Be A Sheep”: Washington Sheriff Voices Support For Restaurant Facing Shutdown, $100K Fine

Sheriff Rob Snaza posted an interview to Facebook on December 23, where he questioned the science behind closing dining in Lewis County and voiced his support for a local restaurant that is in the midst of a standoff with the Governor.

Spiffy’s Restaurant in Lewis County, Washington, is now facing over $100,000 in fines as a result of allowing indoor dining, which is currently prohibited in the state. The restaurant has been in business for nearly 50 years and faces the threat of shutdown if it can’t continue its business, according to The Chronicle.

Snaza talked about the owner, Rod Samuelson, and said he had been a customer for 30 years: “During that time they’ve been open, they’ve been open to the community. They’ve opened their hearts whether it’s donations, whether it’s supporting families. And so knowing Rod’s story was huge in making the decision that I support Spiffy’s. And I know we have laws out there, we have all these things going on, but at the same time, what is right and what is wrong?”

He continued: “We need to stand up for our constitutional rights. So when we talk about these people, we’re talking about single moms, single parents, or dual-parent income, that both work at a restaurant. And all their livelihood is based on their business. And they’re losing that, simply because someone decided to change the rulebook.”– READ MORE

