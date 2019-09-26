Report: Federal Worker Who Made Complaint Is CIA Officer

The partisan federal employee who issued a complaint regarding President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a male CIA officer who was previously “detailed to work at the White House,” according to the New York Times.

According to the Times, the officer, who has since returned to work at the CIA, appears to be an “analyst by training” and “steeped in details” of U.S. foreign policy regarding Europe. Further, he is believed to possess a “sophisticated understanding” of the politics in Ukraine.

In a statement to the Times, the officer’s legal team confirmed his previous work at the CIA, but warned the newspaper against revealing their client’s identity, claiming that doing so could potentially place him in danger.

“Any decision to report any perceived identifying information of the whistle-blower is deeply concerning and reckless, as it can place the individual in harm’s way,” said lawyer Andrew Bakaj. “The whistle-blower has a right to anonymity.”

The office of acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, provided comment to the Times regarding its report, simply stating: “We must protect those who demonstrate the courage to report alleged wrongdoing, whether on the battlefield or in the workplace.” – READ MORE