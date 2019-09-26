Lindsey Graham says Democrats threatened to pull aid from Ukraine to pressure them to investigate Trump (VIDEO)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) accused Democrats of threatening to pull aid from Ukraine unless they investigated President Donald Trump in 2018.

“It troubles me that Joe Biden the Vice President of the United States, threatened to cut aid to the Ukraine without disclosing that conflict,” responded Graham.

“There was a letter by Democratic senators in May 2018 threatening to cut off the aid to the Ukraine if they did not investigate Trump!” he added. “You’re gonna hear a lot more about this conflict.”

Graham also defended the president from conclusions that his critics reached about an alleged quid pro quo in the transcript of his phone call to the Ukrainian president.

"Read this transcript, no rational person would conclude that the president of the United States was threatening to cut off aid to the Ukraine unless they did something against Joe Biden and his son," Graham explained.