View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Business Politics Technology

Report: Facebook Spent More on Swamp Lobbyists in 1Q than Ever Before

Posted on by
Share:

Facebook Reportedly Spent More On Lobbyists In The First Quarter Of 2018 Than It Has Ever Before As The Company Faces Increased Scrutiny Over Data Breaches And Censorship.

According to a Recode report, Facebook spent more than “$3.3 million to steer lawmakers on privacy, security, online advertising and transparency efforts, among other issues.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently testified before Congress, and his company and entities associated with it donated to 46 of the 55 Members on the House Energy and Commerce Committee that questioned him. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Report: Facebook Spent More on Swamp Lobbyists in 1Q than Ever Before | Breitbart
Report: Facebook Spent More on Swamp Lobbyists in 1Q than Ever Before | Breitbart

Facebook reportedly spent more on lobbyists in the first quarter of 2018 than it has ever before as the company faces increased scrutiny over data breaches and censorship - Facebook Lobbyists | Big Government

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: