Leftist professor who celebrated Bush death has left the country — now she’s being widely applauded

Randa Jarrar, the leftist professor who crassly celebrated Barbara Bush’s death with a series of offensive and disrespectful tweets about the former first lady and her family, is on leave from the school and out of the country. But that isn’t stopping her supporters from coming forward and applauding her.

Jarrar celebrated Bush’s death last week in a string of tweets that are no longer available for public view.

In one tweet, the liberal professor wrote, “Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. F*** outta here with your nice words.”

A local literary community hailed Jarrar as a hero on Saturday during a local literary festival she was supposed to headline.

Jarrar, who is on leave from Fresno State for the remainder of the semester, bowed out of headlining the festival, LitHop, and, according to Fox News, has left the country. – READ MORE

