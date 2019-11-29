Report exposes Chick-fil-A’s donations to the SPLC and other leftist groups

Chick-fil-A reportedly donated $2,500 to the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2017, according to a new report.

The SPLC has designated Christian beliefs on same-sex marriage as “hate.”

Tax records obtained by ProPublica reveal that Chick-fil-A made the donation in question.

Chick-fil-A also reportedly donated to the YWCA, which allegedly has a pro-choice stance, the New Leaders Council, which refers to itself as a “hub of progressive millennial thought leadership,” and other organizations with pro-choice ties.

Townhall reports that the restaurant chain also donated $50,000 to The Pace Center for Girls, which promotes a pro-choice stance.

"The education and advocacy group featured radical pro-abortion feminist Gloria Steinem … as their keynote speaker for their most recent girls' Summit," Townhall writes.