Report: Elizabeth Warren’s ‘Pow Wow Chow’ cookbook ripped off famous recipes and passed them off as those from her own ‘Native American’ family

A new report says that some of the recipes in the famous cookbook by Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), “Pow Wow Chow,” appear to have been ripped off from a famous French chef.

According to the Daily Mail, some of Warren’s recipes were word-for-word copies of French chef Pierre Franey’s recipes.

The outlet reported that radio talk show host Howie Carr released photographic evidence pointing out the apparent similarities between Franey’s recipes and those that Warren said were recipes handed down to her over generations.

Warren’s 1984 cookbook — which is said to feature recipes from the “Five Civilized Tribes”— allegedly featured a variety of recipes from Warren’s family. However, Carr points out that a few of the recipes in Warren’s book were nearly identical to other recipes found in old magazines and other publications, including the New York Times.

Two such recipes appeared to be verbatim copies of Franey’s recipes. In a 1979 New York Times article, Franey wrote, “When I was chef at Le Pavilion it enjoyed a considerable esteem in America, and the owner, Henri Soule, had one particular specialty that he would ask to have prepared for his pet customers. The dish was a great favorite of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor and Cole Porter.” – READ MORE