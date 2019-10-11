WATCH: CNN’s Cuomo Makes ‘Preferred Pronoun’ Joke; Forced To Apologize

CNN host Chris Cuomo made a lighthearted joke about his “preferred pronouns” during the network’s LGBT-focused town hall event on Thursday night, but quickly felt compelled to apologize.

Flexing her LGBT chops, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) told Cuomo at the outset, “My pronouns are she, her and hers.”

“She, her and hers? Mine, too,” Cuomo quipped.

“All right,” the presidential hopeful said back, unamused.

The CNN host was quickly hit with backlash online for his egregious transgression. – READ MORE