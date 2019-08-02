Report: Elijah Cummings Baltimore Home Burglarized

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) Baltimore home was burglarized Saturday according a report published August 1.

WJZ 13 reports that the burglary “occurred around 3:40 a.m. at his Baltimore home in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue.” Police are not yet sure how much property, if any, was taken.

News of the break-in of Cummings’ home comes on the heels of at least 5 shot, three fatally, Saturday, July 27, through Sunday, July 28. It also follows a Breitbart News reportthat people were shot during the night of July 24-25, in Baltimore. One of those eight died from his wounds. – READ MORE