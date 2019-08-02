McDonald’s worker fired after refusing to serve paramedics because they were in uniform

A worker at a Florida McDonald’s reportedly refused to serve two paramedics because they were in uniform.

While police officers have been denied service at fast food establishments, this discourtesy has typically not been extended to paramedics.

According to WFTS-TV, two paramedics entered a McDonald’s location in Madeira Beach on Wednesday night. An employee told both of these paramedics separately that they would not be served because they were wearing badges.

In a review he wrote of the incident, one of the paramedics, Anthony Quinn, said that a worker at the McDonald’s had initially told him, “we don’t accept officers in here.” But when he explained that he was a paramedic and not a police officer, the employee changed the rule to include “anyone with a badge.” – READ MORE