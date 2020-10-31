Report: DOJ Official Confirms FBI Investigating Hunter Biden for Money Laundering

A Department of Justice (DOJ) official confirmed Thursday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) opened a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates in 2019, focused on allegations of money-laundering, and that it remains “open and active,” according to Sinclair investigative reporter James Rosen.

Rosen tweeted Thursday afternoon:

EXCLUSIVE: A @TheJusticeDeptofficial confirms that in 2019, the @FBIopened up a criminal investigation into “Hunter Biden and his associates,” focused on allegations of money-laundering, and that it remains open and active today. More very soon on your @WeAreSinclairstations.

EXCLUSIVE: A @TheJusticeDept official confirms that in 2019, the @FBI opened up a criminal investigation into “Hunter Biden and his associates,” focused on allegations of money-laundering, and that it remains open and active today. More very soon on your @WeAreSinclair stations. — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 29, 2020

Previously, the DOJ had confirmed to Breitbart News and other outlets that the FBI had possession of the laptop with the hard drive containing thousands of Hunter Biden’s emails where he discussed his international business dealings.

Hunter Biden has been involved in at least several questionable business endeavors.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --