Girl Scouts deletes tweet congratulating ACB but leaves Hillary Clinton post

The Girl Scouts of America deleted a social media post on its official Twitter and Facebook pages Wednesday evening congratulating Amy Coney Barrett on her appointment to the Supreme Court.

The Girl Scouts congratulated Amy Coney Barrett, and the comments weren’t having it. @girlscouts deleted the tweet, so here it is: pic.twitter.com/2k3Mh7HHIv — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) October 28, 2020

The original post, shared by FOX 6 Milwaukee political reporter Jason Calvi, included the caption: “Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789” ending with an emoji of hands raised up.

The post featured an image of Barrett; her two Supreme Court colleagues, associate justices Elena Kagen and Sonia Sotomayor; former associate justice Sandra Day O’Connor; and the late associate justice and Barrett’s predecessor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The move quickly faced swift backlash from critics and lawmakers, with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., tweeting, “What kind of patch does one earn for uplifting a woman who is the antithesis of justice?” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --