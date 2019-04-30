Report: Democrats Fear Trump’s Winning Economy Could Spell ‘Disaster’ for Them in 2020

Democrats fear that President Donald Trump’s winning economy may spell electoral doom for them in 2020, Politico reports, citing at least one top Democrat pollster.

“Republicans have long believed that if only the economy held up, President Donald Trump could win a second term,” Politico’s David Siders wrote this weekend in a piece filed from Las Vegas, Nevada:

Following another spate of positive economic news — and without a cohesive economic message of their own — many Democrats are starting to fear he might. Anxiety on the left reached new heights last week, with the government reporting that the nation’s economy had grown at an unexpectedly fast pace in the first quarter of the year. While Trump took credit for the surging economy, Democratic presidential contenders were immersing themselves in the Mueller report and debating whether incarcerated felons should be allowed to vote.

The piece quotes Democrat pollster and strategist Celinda Lake admitting that the Democrats do not have a coherent overarching national economic message, other than their arguments for a hodgepodge of a variety of policies, such as paid leave and “equal pay,” and that Trump does–and it may hurt the Democrats significantly.

“We don’t really have a robust national message right now ,” Lake said. “We will tend to talk about things like paid leave and equal pay — and those things are all very popular policies. But they don’t add up to an economic message that is robust enough to win the presidency and beat Donald Trump, who talks about a very robust economic policy.”

“You may agree or not with it, but you know what is. And Democrats, you don’t know what it is,” Lake added. “And that’s a recipe for disaster in 2020.” – READ MORE