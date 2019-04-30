FBI Investigating Antifa For Plotting To ‘Stage An Armed Rebellion’ With Guns Purchased From Mexican Cartel

The FBI has been collecting information on Americans who have been helping the migrant caravans heading to the US-Mexico border, and is now investigating an alleged plot by “anti-fascist activists” to purchase weapons from a Mexican drug cartel.

The San Diego Union-Tribune received the unclassified FBI report from a source wishing to remain anonymous. The paper confirmed the investigation is ongoing with two additional law enforcement sources.

The investigation stems from a December 2018 scheme by the cartel to sell the weapons to activists. The man at the center of the investigation is Ivan Riebeling, described in the report as a “Mexico-based cartel associate known as Cobra Commander.” The report claimed the activists sought to “stage an armed rebellion at the border,” the paper reported.

These activists “planned to disrupt U.S. law enforcement and military security operations at the US/Mexican border,” according to the report.

The report, according to the Union-Tribune, stated that it was “an information report, not finally evaluated intelligence” and instructed agencies that received it “not to take action based on this raw reporting without prior coordination with the FBI.” The report had been sent to numerous government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), CIA, NSA, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). – READ MORE