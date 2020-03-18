Report: CT Man Arrested For Telling Schiff “I Want to Kill You With my Bare Hands”

A press release from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s office announced the arrest of Robert M. Phelps, 62, of Torrington, CT for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

On November 12, 2019, Schiff’s office received a “Meeting Request” entry form alleged to be from Phelps. The meeting request contained the statement “…I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your…face in.”

According to the press release (printed at the bottom of the page), agents interviewed Phelps on December 4 at his home and allegedly “confirmed that Phelps sent the threatening communication.” Phelps told the agents he had a right to defend “his president.”

The six-page complaint, which can be viewed below, “charges Phelps with threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, and with making interstate threats, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.”

The complaint states, “Phelps asked investigators if they were in his home because of Senator Blumenthal and that the Democrats that are involved in the impeachment proceedings against the president should be arrested.” It also says, “Phelps stated that he would not send any more threatening emails.”

The complaint states that Phelps had written, “You little c—sucker I want to come and see you so I can spit in your face and I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your sick little round fat lying face in. You had better hope I never meet up with you mother f—er.” – READ MORE

