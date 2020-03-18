Trump Took Decisive Action with China Ban 40 Days Before Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump has announced a 30-day suspension of travel to and from Europe, following up on his ban in January on travel to and from China.

Scientists have since praised the president for his early action, with the New England Journal of Medicine suggesting that “such restrictions may have helped slow the spread of the virus.” The president took action on Jan. 31, 40 days before the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a “pandemic.”

At the time, President Trump faced wide criticism. World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Feb. 3 that such bans “unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade” and could harm international cooperation.

Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA), a doctor who chairs of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific, said that the travel ban “probably doesn’t make sense” and that the U.S. needed to work with China.

Both of President Trump’s potential opponents in November opposed the China travel ban. Former Vice President Joe Biden accused Trump of “hysteria, xenophobia … hysterical xenophobia … and fear-mongering” with the ban – READ MORE

