Report: Castro Staffers Looking for Other Jobs as Campaign Struggles

Julián Castro’s Democratic presidential campaign met a self-imposed fundraising goal, but still faces an uncertain future as staffers look to flee.

Officials are telling staffers they are free to look for other jobs as the campaign shifts its focus to specific states, according to a CNN report. Castro is not planning on dropping out in the foreseeable future, according to the report, but is being clear with his staff that the campaign is struggling, and that some of them may soon be facing termination.

"In pushing to keep Secretary Castro's critical voice in this race, our campaign, like many others, will make adjustments in staffing and resources," his national press secretary told CNN. "This race is shifting as we speak, and Julián will continue to be fearless and defy expectations by making the most of our resources."