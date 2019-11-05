Mark Cuban says he would back any politician who pushes for laws against fake news

Mark Cuban, billionaire businessman and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise, said he would support any politician who comes up with a law requiring fact checking for any company that calls itself a “news” organization.

Cuban’s proposal focuses on cable news, a medium which has been marked with a blurring of the lines between factual news coverage and opinion-based analysis and punditry.

IMO, It would reduce the partisanship in this country almost overnight — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 4, 2019

“Any politician that says they will push for a law that says no tv or streaming network can brand, market or name themselves a News Network unless the 6 most viewed hours of every night is >80% fact checked news and opinion is clearly labeled as opinion only, gets my vote,” Cuban tweeted. “IMO, It would reduce the partisanship in this country almost overnight.”

Much of the response to Cuban's proposal was opposition to the idea that government should have any responsibility or authority over media content. Cuban later clarified that he didn't want government to dictate coverage, but rather to force news outlets to uphold a certain standard of factual accuracy in order to brand themselves as "news."