Report: Border Officials Consider Blocking Americans From Re-Entry If They Have Been Exposed To Coronavirus

Proposed changes to immigration rules include blocking citizens or legal residents from reentry if an official thinks that they have been exposed to or infected with the coronavirus, the New York Times reported.

President Donald Trump has already denied entry to foreigners traveling from coronavirus hot spots such as China and most of Europe from entering the U.S., the Times reported Monday. The proposed changes to the regulations would expand governmental power to address returning Americans and foreigners who legally reside in the states.

These new regulations would allow a government official who “reasonably believes that the individual either may have been exposed to or is infected with the communicable disease,” to prevent the individual from re-entering, the Times reported, though the draft of the proposed legislation obtained by the Times does not explicitly say how long citizens or legal residents might have to wait to re-enter. – READ MORE

