New Report Suggests NY’s Nursing Home Deaths Far Higher Than Reported, Comes After Cuomo Declined To Support Investigation

A new report alleges that the true extent of the number of deaths that New York’s nursing homes suffered under the leadership of Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo may be far higher than what has been reported due to the way that the statistics are gathered and counted.

“New York’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes, already among the highest in the nation, could actually be a significant undercount,” The Associated Press reported. “Unlike every other state with major outbreaks, New York only counts residents who died on nursing home property and not those who were transported to hospitals and died there.”

The AP gave one example as an illustration of the problem: the Riverdale Nursing Home in the Bronx.

According to the AP, on paper, the nursing home only reported a total of four deaths from the coronavirus out of its nearly 150-bed facility. However, the true number is 21 dead, most of whom were transported out of the facility and to hospitals before they died.

“That statistic that could add thousands to the state’s official care home death toll of just over 6,600,” the AP continued. “But so far the administration of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has refused to divulge the number, leading to speculation the state is manipulating the figures to make it appear it is doing a better than other states and to make a tragic situation less dire.” – READ MORE

