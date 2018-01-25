REPORT: Black Reporter Files Suit Against The Young Turks For Racial Discrimination

A former reporter for The Young Turks (TYT) has filed a racial discrimination claim against the news outlet. Andrew Jerell Jones, who is black, accuses Young Turks founder and CEO Cenk Uygur of telling him that complaints from employees about racial bias in the company were a “fireable offense” and that he should “shut the fuck up and deal.”

Uygur responded to the allegation by informing Buzzfeed News, “The quotes attributed to me in the workplace are completely false.”

Jones filed the complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights. Jones reportedly alleges that his experience at The Young Turks was different from his white colleagues, citing being given nebulous deadlines as well as no funds for traveling to investigate stories.

Buzzfeed reports, “Jones said that he complained to executives that his boss, Jonathan Larsen, treated other reporters in the ‘TYT Investigates’ group less harshly, and that he faced improper charges of insubordination and poor performance.”

As Buzzfeed reports, Jones claimed that David Koller, one of the founders of TYT, informed him he would investigate his complaint, but he never heard anything from Koller after that. In the official complaint, Jones said another executive did contact Jones and issued a “veiled threat,” saying, “If this all works out you are under Larsen, but he may also discontinue your services.”– READ MORE

Dan Rather is returning to the airwaves, CNN reports, this time in a half hour “untraditional evening newscast” aimed at millennials, on the progressive “Young Turks” network.

Rather, who has hovered around the periphery of news media since departing CBS News in disgrace years ago, believes that something has “clicked” with the Cenk Uygur-helmed network, and “jumped” at the opportunity to work with the progressive outlet which delivers openly left-leaning news content to the under-40 set, largely using social media.

“This is a time when everybody needs to be counted. I don’t want to be preachy about it, but we have a real responsibility, those of us in journalism and those of us who have experience in journalism, to do what we can,” Rather said. “These efforts to convince the public that people in the news are dealing in fake news is quite frankly bullsh*t.” – READ MORE