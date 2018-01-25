John Kerry Was Reportedly Briefed On The Steele Dossier

As secretary of state prior to the 2016 election, John Kerry was briefed on allegations made in the infamous Steele dossier about Donald Trump, according to a new report.

It was reported last week by the Washington Examiner that congressional investigators have looked into the State Department’s role in handling the dossier, which was put together by Christopher Steele, a former British spy who was investigating Trump on behalf of the Clinton campaign and DNC.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported additional details on the State Department’s interactions with Steele and the dossier.

According to The Post, Kerry was briefed in late September or early October 2016 on information collected by Steele. – READ MORE

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, repeatedly asked the co-founder of the controversial opposition research firm Fusion GPS for recommendations on whom to subpoena in the Congressional probe of unsubstantiated collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

That detail emerged from the release last week of the Committee’s interview with Glenn R. Simpson, the co-founder of Fusion GPS, the company that produced the largely discredited 35-page anti-Trump dossier. Fusion GPS was retained to do its anti-Trump work by Perkins Coie, the law firm that represented Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

During the course of Simpson’s Nov. 14 testimony, released last week, Schiff asked the Fusion GPS director about how best to use the Committee’s subpoena power to probe “potential money laundering involving Russian figures in the Trump Organization.”– READ MORE

Rep. Adam Schiff says Congress cannot release the FISA memo, which has exploded in controversy, because the American public won’t be able to understand the four-page document.

The California Democrat, who claims the memo is nothing more than GOP talking points, was asked by CNN host Ana Cabrera why the American public can’t just read the brief document themselves and make up their own minds about its content.

“Well, because the American people, unfortunately, don’t have the underlying materials and therefore they can’t see how distorted and misleading this document is,” Schiff said over the weekend. “The Republicans are not saying ‘Make the underlying materials available to the public.'” – READ MORE