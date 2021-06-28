Report: Black, Latino voters reject radical far-left policies like ‘defund the police’

Far-left progressives who advocate radical criminal justice reform policies like “defund the police” claim abolishing traditional policing systems will benefit minority communities.

But according to a New York Times report, Hispanic and black communities aren’t buying what far-left Democrats are selling.

The race to become New York City’s next mayor has focused on crime and safety. Interestingly, Eric Adams, a former New York City Police captain who denounces radical anti-police policies, won a 10-point preliminary lead in the Democratic primary, which, though held last Tuesday, probably will not be officially determined until mid-July.

The Times explained what Adams’ success means in terms of far-left Democratic policies and minority voters:

In a contest that centered on crime and public safety, Eric Adams, who emerged as the leading Democrat, focused much of his message on denouncing progressive slogans and policies that he said threatened the lives of “Black and brown babies” and were being pushed by “a lot of young, white, affluent people.” A retired police captain and Brooklyn’s borough president, he rejected calls to defund the Police Department and pledged to expand its reach in the city. Black and brown voters in Brooklyn and the Bronx flocked to his candidacy, awarding Mr. Adams with sizable leading margins in neighborhoods from Eastchester to East New York.

The results show the majority of black and Hispanic voters, two groups of people Democrats assume will support them, are more moderate than progressive Democrats assume.

In fact, according to Hakeem Jefferson, an assistant professor of political science at Stanford University, the average black voter shares more in common with Adams than, say, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). – READ MORE

