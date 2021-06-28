Biden Becomes Second Democrat To Hint He’d Unleash Horror of Nuclear War on US Citizens

The left has proven its ire for gun owners time and time again — that is no secret. But what can be said about President Joe Biden’s and California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell’s flirtations with the idea of taking on gun owners with nuclear force?

Biden’s adamant push for gun control measures has sparked intense debate around the nation, leading some state leaders to step up and enact their own legislation to uphold and defend the constitutional right to bear arms.

Adding insult to injury during his Wednesday remarks on the new strategy, Biden took the opportunity to take a jab at Second Amendment advocates.

“Those who say the blood of, the blood of patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re gonna have to move against the government,” he said. “Well, the tree of liberty is not watered with the blood of patriots. What’s happened is that they’re never been — if you want, if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.”

Swalwell also touted the idea in 2018.

Responding to a tweet from Infowars correspondent Joe Biggs — whose account has since been suspended — the California Democrat addressed concerns about mass gun confiscation with a sardonic approach.

“It would be a short war my friend,” Swalwell said. “The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit.”

There is no common ground when the politicians on the left keep making threats, essentially telling us to comply or die.

