REPORT: Bill And Hillary Haven’t Spoken In Months

A new report claims that Bill and Hillary Clinton haven’t spoken with each other in months, and are only communicating through friends and lawyers.

PageSix reports that a new book by Edward Klein, titled, “All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump,” sheds light on the relationship between the two and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

According to the book, Bill told Hillary that she was going to lose, and that she wasn’t campaigning enough in Rust Belt states, to which Hillary responded by calling him “delusional.”

Also included in the PageSix report is the claim that the Clintons “haven’t been speaking for months,” and have been, “communicating through friends and lawyers.” Some of the reason for their coldness was over Bill’s criticism of her book, saying it, “made her look bewildered, angry and confused.” – READ MORE