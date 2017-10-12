Politics
Melania Rocks Grey Pantsuit As She Greets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (PHOTOS)
Melania Trump looked drop dead gorgeous in a grey pinstripe pantsuit as she greeted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at the White House Wednesday.
Melania Trump looked drop dead gorgeous in a grey pinstripe pantsuit as she greeted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at the White House Wednesday. [caption id="at
The Daily Caller
-
stinkyjabronesIII