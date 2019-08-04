Report: Baltimore Cannot Account for Millions in Federal Funding

The city of Baltimore cannot account for the billions of dollars it receives in federal funding as crime, drugs, and rats run rampant in the city, according to a recent report on the city’s expenses.

According to a 2018 audit of the city’s finances provided by USASpending.gov, Baltimore received $5.44 billion in federal grants, contracts, and other financial assistance.

(…)

“Baltimore over the past five years has received $900 million in just operating and capital expenses that doesn’t include the billions of dollars going to the different agencies,” David Williams with the Taxpayers Protection Alliance told WBFF. “For example $1.1 billion has gone toward the housing authority in Baltimore.

But the problem is, millions of the $5.44 billion in federal grants remain “unaccounted for,” with many of the awarded amounts showing up as $0 in the audit for entries like “Baltimore City Mayor’s Office,” “Baltimore City Housing Police,” “Baltimore City Health Department,” and “Baltimore City Public School Systems.” – READ MORE