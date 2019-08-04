Jeffrey Epstein lavished cash on lawyers’ charities after sweetheart plea deal

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was so thrilled with the sweetheart plea deal his legal dream team scored for him in Florida, that he threw in an added bonus — nearly $1 million worth of donations to their favorite charities, including a tony Manhattan prep school.

In 2007, while two Manhattan-based criminal defense lawyers were finalizing Epstein’s deal, which included 13 months in a Palm Beach County jail and freedom from federal criminal prosecution, Epstein was writing checks to their charities.

Epstein’s C.O.U.Q. non-profit donated $500,000 in 2007 to the Ramaz School on the Upper East Side where attorney Jay Lefkowitz was a prominent member of the school’s Orthodox Jewish community.

Epstein’s private foundation also donated $250,000 to the Washington-based Foundation for Criminal Justice where another attorney, Gerald Lefcourt, was a board member in 2007, public filings show. – read more