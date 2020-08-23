Report: Andrew Cuomo Allows Rock Stars to Bypass New York Quarantine to Attend VMAs

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is allowing rock stars to bypass the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine so that they can perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, one of the music industry’s biggest nights that is set to take place August 30, according to a report from the New York Post.

The Post said that the state’s Department of Health has granted the VMAs a semi-exemption to the quarantine rule. Musicians can “participate in the production of the show,” a spokeswoman for Cuomo told the newspaper, “but they will only interact with other members of the cast and crew and will quarantine when not working.”

She said the VMAs agreed to police itself with “rigorous safety protocols including testing and screening and compliance checks by a special compliance officer.”

This year’s VMAs will be New York’s first major awards show since the outbreak of the Chinese coronavirus. The ceremony is expected to be audience-less, with artists performing at venues throughout the city. Among the stars expected to attend are Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, the Black Eyed Peas, and presidential candidate Kanye West. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --