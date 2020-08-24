LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Monday 8.24.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Joe Biden: I Am ‘Prepared’ To ‘Shut’ The United States ‘Down’ To Stop The Coronavirus –Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden said during an interview on Friday that he is prepared to shut down the whole country to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden made the remarks during an interview with ABC News host David Muir, who asked Biden, “If you’re sworn in come January and we have coronavirus and the flu combining—which many scientists have said is a real possibility—would you be prepared to shut this country down again?” – READ MORE

Virginia Plans Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations For All Residents – As Friday’s hospitalization numbers across the Sun Belt appear to confirm CDC head Dr. Robert Redfield’s assertion that the American COVID-19 outbreak has peaked and is starting to fade, the State of Virginia is setting a new precedent by seriously discussing forcing Virginians to be vaccinated with whatever rushed-to-marked candidate the FDA approves first.

During an interview that aired on Friday, the state’s health commissioner said he planned to invoke state law to make vaccinations mandatory – once a western product is available, presumably. – READ MORE

Sweden’s Lead Epidemiologist: Wearing Face Masks Is “Very Dangerous” – Sweden’s top expert on the coronavirus has warned that encouraging people to wear face masks is “very dangerous” because it gives a false sense of security but does not effectively stem the spread of the virus.

“It is very dangerous to believe face masks would change the game when it comes to COVID-19,” said Anders Tengell, who has overseen Sweden’s response to the pandemic while resisting any form of lockdown or mask mandate. – READ MORE

Renowned EU Scientist: COVID-19 Was Engineered In China Lab, Effective Vaccine “Unlikely” – It will not be possible for the Dr. Fauci’s of the world to dismiss Professor Giuseppe Tritto as a crank.

Not only is he an internationally known expert in biotechnology and nanotechnology who has had a stellar academic career, but he is also the president of the World Academy of Biomedical Sciences and Technologies (WABT), an institution founded under the aegis of UNESCO in 1997. – READ MORE

School District Making Parents Sign Waiver Agreeing Not To Monitor Virtual Instruction – A school district in Tennessee is asking parents to sign a form agreeing not to monitor their children’s virtual classrooms over concerns that “non-student observers” could overhear confidential information.

The form, a copy of which was sent to the Tennessee Star, reads: “RCS strives to present these opportunities in a secure format that protects student privacy to the greatest extent possible, however, because these meetings will occur virtually RCS is limited in its ability to fully control certain factors such as non-student observers that may be present in the home of a student participating in the virtual meeting.” – READ MORE

Report: Andrew Cuomo Allows Rock Stars to Bypass New York Quarantine to Attend VMAs – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is allowing rock stars to bypass the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine so that they can perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, one of the music industry’s biggest nights that is set to take place August 30, according to a report from the New York Post.

The Post said that the state’s Department of Health has granted the VMAs a semi-exemption to the quarantine rule. Musicians can “participate in the production of the show,” a spokeswoman for Cuomo told the newspaper, “but they will only interact with other members of the cast and crew and will quarantine when not working.” – READ MORE

Maine Governor Orders Restaurant Staff To Wear COVID-Visors Like Dog-Cones – The Governor of Maine has ordered restaurant staff to wear anti-COVID visors upside down so they resemble dog cones in order to direct breath upwards.

Governor Janet Mills’ decree states that “front-of-house staff in restaurants who choose to wear face shields must now wear them upside down so that they are attached at the collar instead of the forehead, so that their breath is directed up, not down,” reports Maine Public Radio. – READ MORE

Leftists Storm Suburbs, Shine Lights Into Homes While Screaming: ‘Out Of Your House, Into The Streets!’ (VIDEO) – Hundreds of far-left activists stormed a residential neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, on Friday night as they shined lights into people’s homes and screamed, “Out of your house, into the streets!”

Videographer BG On the Scene captured numerous videos of the night’s action, and identified those who were marching as Black Lives Matter protesters. – READ MORE

Report: With Chicago police already stretched thin, Mayor Lightfoot stations over 100 cops outside home, bans protests on her block to protect herself – Even as police in Chicago are stretched to their limit, Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot has allegedly ordered a continuous heavy police presence outside her home in Logan Square and banned protests on her block to protect herself and her family.

The Chicago Tribune reported Thursday that the city has effectively banned all protests on Lightfoot’s street, including peaceful ones, even as elsewhere in the city protests have been allowed to continue and openly supported by the mayor. – READ MORE

New Jersey Election Invalidated Because of Mail-In Voter Fraud – A New Jersey election has been invalidated by a judge, and a new election has been ordered to be held, due to rampant mail-in voter fraud.

On Wednesday, State Superior Court Judge Ernest Caposela ruled that the election for a Paterson City Council seat had been irreversibly tainted. A new election has been ordered to take place in November. – READ MORE

