Rep. Steve Cohen Melts Down, Defends Tweet Calling for Military Coup

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-tn) This Week Repeatedly Defended His Tweet That Implied That America Needed To Have A Military Coup To Remove President Donald Trump After His Meeting With Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In response to the summit, Rep. Cohen tweeted on Monday, “Where are our military folks? The Commander in Chief is in the hands of our enemy!”

Where are our military folks ? The Commander in Chief is in the hands of our enemy! https://t.co/3eF7OLKEdN — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 16, 2018

Talk about jumping to conclusions without talking to source. No coup called for . I seriously doubt anyone would use twitter to do .. one tweet if by land two if by sea…Wow https://t.co/3d0uhGa57t — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 16, 2018

Wanted military folks who serve USA to Comment on twitter about awful anti American show in #HelsinkiTreasonSummit #PutinsPuppet . After all twitter is for tweets not a coup. Twitter isn’t action world but show your colors world. https://t.co/jx6G7zmdJH — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 17, 2018

So not true &so bad journalism,.You know I didn’t call for coup but sought twitter comments from military. Tweeted it 3 Times that not coup , very soon after false interpretation. Wouldn’t a reasonable person when such a tweet from a Congressman, call for clarification but NO https://t.co/JGm0mdR5aK — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 17, 2018

Cohen’s tweet on Monday is not the first time he has said something incendiary. Last week, Congressman Cohen said that disgraced Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent should receive a Purple Heart during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Armed service members receive the award when they are wounded in combat. The Democrat said that the Strzok deserved a Purple Heart for surviving attacks from Republicans that focused on his alleged anti-Trump bias. – READ MORE

During an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Schiff mentioned a New York Magazine article by Jonathan Chait, which suggested that during a visit to Moscow in July 1987, Trump had become an agent of the Soviet Union.

According to New York Magazine: “The safest assumption is that it’s entirely coincidental that Trump launched a national campaign, with himself as spokesman, built around themes that dovetailed closely with Soviet foreign-policy goals shortly after his Moscow stay. Indeed, it seems slightly insane to contemplate the possibility that a secret relationship between Trump and Russia dates back this far. But it can’t be dismissed completely. How do you even think about the small but real chance — 10 percent? 20 percent? — that the president of the United States has been covertly influenced or personally compromised by a hostile foreign power for decades?”

“I will say this, too: you might have seen in New York Magazine, there was a story that hypothesized, ‘what if Donald Trump was a Soviet sleeper since the 1980s?’ No sleeper would be this blatant,” Schiff said. “A sleeper’s Russian handlers would say, ‘don’t be so obvious.’” – READ MORE

