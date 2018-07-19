‘They’re Being Exposed’ — Trump Slams Anti-Trump FBI Agent Peter Strzok (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump said that “bad people” in the American intelligence community are “being exposed for what they are” in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson airing Tuesday.

Trump called out former FBI Director James Comey along with agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page in particular. – READ MORE

Rep. John Ratcliffe reveals Lisa Page admitted her text messages with Peter Strzok “mean exactly what they say,” contrary to Strzok’s testimony pic.twitter.com/Ne21aWa8HJ — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 17, 2018

On Monday former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who was having an extramarital affair with fellow FBI Agent Peter Strzok during the 2016 presidential campaign, testified before Congress behind closed doors.

This follows Strzok’s horrendous testimony before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees on Thursday.- READ MORE

