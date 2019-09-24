Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee claims AR-15s weigh as much as ’10 boxes,’ and fire .50 caliber bullets (VIDEO)

Gaffe-prone Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee (D-Texas) claimed during one of her frequent calls for gun control that an AR-15 weighs as much “as 10 boxes,” and shoots a .50 caliber round.

Was traveling over the weekend so just seeing this but OMG how are these people qualified to write legislation on this when they demonstrate such cluelessness? Thread. 👇🏼 https://t.co/fGnyHaven0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 23, 2019

Last week, PJ Media’s Nicholas Ballasy shared a clip on Twitter of Jackson Lee telling reporters, “I held an AR-15 in my hand. I wish I hadn’t. It is as heavy as 10 boxes that you might be moving. And the bullet that is utilized, a .50 caliber, these kinds of bullets need to be licensed and do not need to be on the street.”

Ballasy reported that back in July, Jackson Lee “introduced several gun control bills in the House, which would ban the possession of firearms over .50 caliber and restrict individuals ‘from storing a firearms in a residence’ where someone ‘under 18 is likely to get access to the firearm without their permission.'”

Radio host and former NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch shared a thread on the footage from Blaze Media’s Jason Howerton, asking, “How are these people qualified to write legislation on this when they demonstrate such cluelessness?” – READ MORE