Axios Reporter: Voters ‘Don’t Like Elizabeth Warren’s Personality’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) struggles to appeal personally to voters despite her popular policies, Axios reporter Alexi McCammond said on MSNBC Monday.

McCammond discussed her article arguing that voters find Warren’s left-wing policies appealing but have “qualms” about the Massachusetts senator’s personality. Voters “liked things like canceling student loan debt, they liked the idea of taxing corporations and the wealthy because they feel like it will help people like them personally, but they didn’t like Elizabeth Warren’s personality,” McCammond said.

McCammond reached her conclusions after speaking with a small focus group of female voters. Seven of the voters supported Barack Obama in 2012 but Donald Trump in 2016, and two supported Mitt Romney and Hillary Clinton.

She said dislike of Warren’s personality reveals the “inherent, almost implicit sexism that a lot of voters have or feel about women in leadership that they don’t just necessarily attribute to people like men in leadership.” – READ MORE