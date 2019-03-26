Rep. Schiff Still Claims Collusion Evidence ‘In Plain Sight’ After Mueller Report Found No Collusion

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told CNN on Monday evening that evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government was “in plain sight” despite special counsel Robert Mueller’s report finding no such proof.

Doubling down on his repeated claims of collusion, Schiff — the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee — said he still believed that “evidence is in plain sight” regarding the allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government in an effort to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Asked Schiff tonight if he would drop his probe after Mueller didn't find a Trump-Russia conspiracy, and he said: "Our investigation has always focused on counterintelligence issues, that is, is the president or anyone around him compromised in some way. That work has to go on." pic.twitter.com/JIEKIgveX3 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 26, 2019

"There was a big difference between whether there was evidence of collusion — and I think that evidence is in plain sight — and whether you can establish proof beyond a reasonable doubt of a criminal conspiracy," Schiff said.