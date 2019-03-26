Over 60 Rockets Fired from Gaza into Israel Despite ‘Ceasefire’ (VIDEO)

TEL AVIV – More than 60 rockets were fired at Israel’s south overnight Tuesday from the Gaza Strip, despite an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire, with Israel retaliating by striking dozens of terror targets in the coastal enclave.



Gaza-ruling terror group Hamas said it had accepted the ceasefire called for 10pm. However, rockets continued to pummel Israel well into the night, with the Iron Dome intercepting some of the missiles, while the rest landed in open areas. Air raid sirens pierced the night as thousands of residents fled to bomb shelters. One house in the southern town of Sderot sustained a direct hit by a projectile but no injuries were reported.

WATCH AND LISTEN: Hamas fires a barrage of rockets at Israeli civilians last night. pic.twitter.com/iUrD9LxXBx — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 26, 2019

On Tuesday morning, relative calm had been restored to the area. Nevertheless, schools in the southern region remained closed.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's unit, IDF fighter jets, combat helicopters, tanks and naval vehicles struck a Hamas military compound in Dir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip as well as a military site belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Beit Lahiya in the Strip's northern region.