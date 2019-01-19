Rep. Scalise Calls on Pelosi to Negotiate With Trump or Let Somebody Else Step In

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said it’s time for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to start negotiating with President Trump on border security or let someone else negotiate for her.

On “Fox & Friends” Friday, Scalise (R-La.) said Trump’s move was appropriate, because Pelosi’s letter on the State of the Union was “unprecedented” and “unbecoming.”

“Hopefully it provides her more opportunity to go and sit down with the president, because President Trump has been clear from the beginning of this,” Scalise said. “He’s laid out what the security experts have said it’ll take to keep our country safe and secure the border.”

He said Pelosi has yet to put a counteroffer on the table, and she and her fellow Democrats have continued to reject funding Trump’s long-promised border.

"She's refused to offer anything on the table. It's time for that to end. She's got to start negotiating or release everybody else and let someone else negotiate for her since she's been unable to at least show any willingness," Scalise said.