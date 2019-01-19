New poll shows a stunning turn in Trump’s approval among Latinos

A new poll released Thursday showed a remarkable gain in the approval rating for President Donald Trump among a surprising demographic: Latinos.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll says that 50 percent of Latinos approve of Trump’s performance as president, an astounding 19 percentage point gain since its last polling in December, when he had a 31 percent approval among Latinos.

Even more surprising, the president lost approval among whites, from 50 percent to 40 percent, and lost approval from African Americans, from 19 percent to 11 percent, in the same span of time.

Disapproval of Trump among Latinos fell by about the same percentage — from 64 percent disapproval in December to 46 percent disapproval in January.