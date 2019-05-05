Rep. Omar blames America for ‘coup’ against socialist Venezuela dictator Maduro (VIDEO)

Socialist Congresswoman Ilhan Omar believes America is to blame for the chaos in Venezuela, not the brutal and violent reign of dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Omar appeared on Democracy Now! – a far-left Public Broadcasting Service program – to discuss her thoughts on what host Amy Goodman described as a “U.S. supported coup attempt against President Maduro.”

“A lot of the policies that we’ve put in place has kind of helped lead the devastation in Venezuela, and we’ve sort of set the stage, uh, for where we are arriving today,” she said. “This particular bullying and the use of sanctions to eventually intervene and make regime change really does not help people of countries like Venezuela and it certainly does not help and is not in the interests of the United States. – READ MORE