Rep. Dan Crenshaw says ‘weird’ Beto O’Rourke must never be president after his Constitution remarks

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) said that former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke should never be president after O’Rourke’s recent remarks about the U.S. Constitution.

Crenshaw, who is also a former Navy SEAL, said that O’Rourke’s questioning of the Constitution should disqualify him from being the Democratic candidate for president of the United States.

“Anybody who questions the validity of the Constitution, whether it works in the modern era, should never be president,” Crenshaw told the Washington Examiner in an interview posted Thursday.

The Republican lawmaker also pointed to O’Rourke’s recent social media video, in which he films himself getting a dental cleaning, as evidence that O’Rourke is just out of touch.

“If you get your teeth cleaned on Instagram live, it shows that you’re just out of touch,” Crenshaw said. “That doesn’t make you relatable or cool. It just makes you weird.” – READ MORE