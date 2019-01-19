Univ. of Georgia teaching assistant says ‘some white people may have to die’ for black communities to be ‘made whole’

A teaching assistant at the University of Georgia is under fire after reportedly writing a racist and violent Facebook post about the death of white people, according to Campus Reform.

In his post, Irami Osei-Frimpong, a philosophy teaching assistant at the university, reportedly said that “some white people may have to die for black communities to be made whole in this struggle to advance freedom.”

According to the TA, anyone in disagreement with his sentiments was “ahistorical and dangerously naive.”

The comment has since been deleted, according to Campus Reform. The outlet did get a screenshot of the comment.

This apparently isn’t the first time that Osei-Frimpong has made such comments, according to the outlet.

In May 2017, Facebook reportedly suspended the TA for quoting an article that detailed a Texas A&M professor’s remarks that “in order to be equal, in order to be liberated, some white people may have to die.” – READ MORE