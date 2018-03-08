Rep. Blackburn: Many Democrats More Concerned With Shielding Illegals Than Protecting Americans (VIDEO)

Rep. Marsha Blackburn said the Trump Justice Department is making the right move by suing California over the state’s dangerous sanctuary policies.

WATCH:

The lawsuit — which was announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday morning — targets three recently-passed California state laws that allegedly interfere with federal immigration policies.

One of the laws limits state and local cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), while another prevents private companies from voluntarily cooperating with federal immigration enforcement officials. – READ MORE

