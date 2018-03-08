Peyton Manning unloads his Papa John’s franchises in Denver area

Peyton Manning, the retired NFL quarterback and Papa John’s pizza spokesman, reportedly sold his stake in 31 Papa John’s pizza locations around Denver just two days before the NFL and the pizza chain ended their partnership in late February.

Manning’s stake was part of a six-year joint venture with Papa John’s International, said Peter Collins, a spokesman for Papa John’s.

Collins said a new franchisee, who owns locations in other markets, had purchased Manning’s locations and assumed ownership.

Peyton Manning sells Denver-area Papa John’s Pizza shops https://t.co/btYgLIMsKx pic.twitter.com/uQW3M3K38G — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) March 7, 2018

But don’t expect Manning, the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star, to disappear from the chain’s TV commercials.

“Peyton remains an official Papa John’s spokesperson and brand ambassador as part of his long-term agreement with the brand,” Collins said in a statement to Denver’s FOX 31. – READ MORE

