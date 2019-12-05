Rep. Al Green slams committee over impeachment experts: ‘not one person of color’

A Texas congressman slammed his fellow Democrats Wednesday after “not one person of color” was called as an expert to testify during the first day of impeachment hearings conducted by the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, rebuked his colleagues in a speech on the House floor before the committee hearing began. Three legal scholars later testified at the request of Democrats in the first Judiciary Committee impeachment inquiry hearing. Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, was the sole witness called by the GOP.

.@RepAlGreen: “It hurts my heart…to see the Judiciary Committee hearing experts on the topic of impeachment…and not one person of color among the experts.” pic.twitter.com/4obCEZMCgN — CSPAN (@cspan) December 4, 2019

"I rise because I love my country, but I also rise today with heartfelt regrets. It hurts my heart, Mr. Speaker, to see the Judiciary Committee hearing experts on the topic of impeachment — one of the seminal issues of this Congress — hearing experts… and not one person of color among the experts," Green told the House floor.