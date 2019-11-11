Regrets? She Has a Few: U.S.-Born Islamic State Bride Seeks ‘Right’ to Return

A U.S.-born woman who says she now regrets having joined the Islamic State terrorist group is appealing for help to escape Syria and bring her son to America to start her life again.

The government is refusing Hoda Muthana’s plea, arguing she is not an American citizen.

Muthana was born in New Jersey and traveled to Syria in 2014 with a U.S. passport. She burnt it on arrival. “Bonfire soon, no need for these anymore, alhamdulliah ,” she tweeted, with a photo of her and several other women’s Western passports ready for the flames.

The government argues Muthana should never have been considered a citizen in the first place as she was the daughter of a diplomat serving for the Yemeni government at the time.

The children of foreign diplomats based in the U.S. are excluded from the right to citizenship by birthright.

In an interview with NBC News published Saturday, Muthana said she "regrets every single thing" done by Islamic State terrorists, which she joined in 2014 after embracing extremist ideology while living with her family in Alabama.