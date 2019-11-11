WATCH: Americans at LSU-Alabama game give CNN an earful, say President Trump is being treated ‘unfairly’

Impeachment is the talk-of-the-town in Washington, D.C., but how do average Americans feel about the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump? CNN talked to fans outside Saturday’s LSU-Alabama college football game and they got an earful.

WATCH: Americans tell CNN that President Trump has been treated unfairly by Democrats. “I wish they would focus on getting stuff done instead of harassing the President.” pic.twitter.com/vI2U79mlbG — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 9, 2019

In footage that aired on CNN Saturday, Americans outside the game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said they believe Trump is being treated unfairly — and that lawmakers should focus their energy on not “harassing” the president.

“When the man try to help the country, and you instead try to find situations to throw out his character … ain’t no perfect president,” one man told CNN. “But I think he’s been treated unfairly.”

Another woman told CNN, "I think it's ridiculous. I think it's unfair, and I wish they would focus on getting stuff done instead of harassing the president."