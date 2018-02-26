Red Flags Emerge When Citizens Realize Who Is Really Behind ‘Grassroots’ Anti-NRA Campaign

Not all is as it seems at the organization behind a nationwide grassroots movement that seeks to make the National Rifle Association “politically radioactive.”

Within 24 hours of last Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 dead, gun control activists had concocted No NRA Money, an organization behind a national grassroots pledge campaign that seeks to “break the NRA’s stranglehold that has thwarted meaningful progress on common sense gun policy.”

But No NRA Money’s claim to be a grassroots movement is questionable. Hidden within the HTML code running No NRA Money’s website is a link to digital asset hosted on a website ran by Equality Florida, an LGBT advocacy organization.

The digital asset in question hosted on Equality Florida’s website is none other than the logo for No NRA Money.

The pledge drive has already attracted the support of thousands of voters and over 60 candidates for public office across the United States, including Democratic candidate for governor of Iowa Cathy Glasson.

Despite the movement’s short-term success, it’s unclear who holds the purse strings at No NRA Money.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *