Recording reveals Nunes saying Rosenstein impeachment would complicate Kavanaugh confirmation

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) told supporters at a recent fundraiser that impeaching Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would pose a political dilemma because it would delay the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to audio obtained by MSNBC.

Nunes, who has been among the most vocal critics of Rosenstein and the Department of Justice (DOJ), reasoned to supporters that the impeachment process was “a bit complicated” because the Senate would have to deal with much of the fallout.

“Do you want them to drop everything and not confirm the Supreme Court justice, the new Supreme Court justice?” Nunes said in the recording, which was first obtained by MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” and aired Wednesday night.

“The Senate would have to drop everything they’re doing … and start with impeachment on Rosenstein,” he continued. “And then take the risk of not getting Kavanaugh confirmed. So it’s not a matter that any of us like Rosenstein. It’s a matter of … timing.” – READ MORE

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Thursday defended “skilled” officials at the Department of Justice (DOJ), saying they are obligated to make decisions that “do not please all the people all the time.”

Politico reported that Rosenstein did not mention a recent attempt by conservative lawmakers to impeach him, or special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, during his remarks at the American Bar Association’s annual meeting in Chicago, but that he did received a minutelong standing ovation.

“President Trump selected a superb team of skilled and principled lawyers to lead the Department of Justice and our U.S. Attorney’s Offices,” Rosenstein said at the meeting.

“Our decisions do not please all the people all the time — in case you haven’t noticed,” he added to applause from the crowd, according to Politico.

Rosenstein said the officials’ choices “always reflect the care, caution and wisdom required by the law.”

“That is what the president appointed us to do. It is what the Senate confirmed us to do. It is what the oath of office obligates us to do,” he said. – READ MORE

