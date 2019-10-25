Record numbers homeschooling — Study shows interest from parents at ‘all-time high’

The percentage of American parents who want to homeschool their children is at an all-time high, and they’re citing violence, drugs and bullying in public schools as the main reason why.

The 2019 Schooling In America survey, conducted by the school choice nonprofit EdChoice over the summer, details several interesting trends in education, including insight into what’s driving the explosive growth in homeschooling in recent years.

“We have asked parents about their school type preferences for eight years, allowing us to analyze trends over this time period. Since 2014, current school parents have expressed slightly greater preferences for private schools compared to public district schools. The proportion of parents who would opt for home schooling is at an all-time high (15%), and the percentage of parents who would prefer a public charter school (14%) increase 3 points since last year,” according to the report.

Data shows that the percentage of parents who wanted to homeschool was at only 5 percent in 2012, and it steadily increased over the last seven years, with the exception of a spike to 13 percent in 2014. – READ MORE